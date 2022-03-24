Miley Cyrus Speaks After Her Plane Was Struck By Lightning Forcing An Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus has posted a message to fans on her Instagram after a flight she was on was hit by a lightning strike and had to make an emergency landing.

Miley was on her way to Asunción in Paraguay for a music festival, and was unable to make her headliner set due to the emergency.

The star was flying with her crew, band, friends and family, but has assured fans they are all ok.

To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.

Cyrus also posted footage of the lightning strike here:

Miley also posted a photo of the damage done to the aeroplane by the lightning strike, and it looks hectic!

Thankfully, the music festival ended up being cancelled due to the weather.

We're glad everyone is ok and got to ground safely!

