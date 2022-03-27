Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Late Friend, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

It was the news that left the music world reeling; the Foo Fighters’ drummer of 25 years, Taylor Hawkins, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Friday night in a Colombian hotel room.

The iconic rock group were set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday but had to cancel their set after the tragedy struck.

Many of the other acts on the Lollapalooza bill were understandably shaken by Hawkins’ passing, with the drummer having a reputation for being one of the most friendly and outgoing people in music.

Find out about the moment Ed Sheeran heard of Shane Warne's passing:

One of the festival's headliners, Miley Cyrus, went on to dedicate her set to Taylor Hawkins, revealing he was the first person she called after her plane was struck by lightning last week.

“We had to make an emergency landing and the first person I called was Taylor, because he was already at the festival, and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn’t,” Cyrus recalled.

“I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

The 29-year-old singer then sung her 2020 hit, Angels Like You, in remembrance of her late friend.

Details of Hawkins’ death are still emerging, but multiple reports suggest the muso suffered from a cardiovascular incident.

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: