Miley Cyrus’s Sexy New Music Video With Dua Lipa Is Finally Here!

Miley Cyrus’s highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, is just one week from release, and this morning, we’ve finally been gifted a second single!

Prisoner marks the first musical collaboration between Miley and disco queen Dua Lipa, and as expected, the song delivers the retro glam vibe we’re loving from both artists right now!

As for the music video, it’s full of sexy, bloody, Rocky Horror-meets-80s-tour-bus visuals so prep yourself and enter if you dare…

DAMN GIRLS, THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE WANTED!

I may have screamed.

If you're wondering why the track has such a familiar sound, it's said the pair were inspired by Olivia Newton-John's classic 'Physical', which Dua also paid homage to in her track of the same name earlier this year.

Miley's album Plastic Hearts is set to drop this November 27 and we can't wait to enter this new era with her!

Listen to Miley's recent full interview with Carrie & Tommy about where she is at in life and in her career below!

