Miley Cyrus Reveals Plans To Write Children's Books

Miley Cyrus revealed in a recent interview she plans to write educational children's books.

Miley Cyrus began her career starring in the Disney show Hannah Montana, at just 12 years old. Since then she has graced the screens on various tv shows and films, she's released music in various genres, everything from country to hip hop, but now she's extending her talents even further.

Cyrus opened up in a recent interview to discuss her plans to return to children's entertainment, but this time as an author, releasing a series of educational children's books.

However, in true Miley fashion, the book series won't be conventional children's literature, she even labelled her idea as 'controversial', because they will be centred around drugs and alcohol.

These are Miley plans as a budding children's author:

