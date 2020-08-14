Miley Cyrus Pranked Her Fans and it’s the Best!

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to release her new single ‘Midnight Sky’ on Friday and she’s sure got her smilers hyped.

Imagine getting a text message from a random number then realising it’s actually MILEY BLOODY CYRUS? Yeah she did that and many fans had no idea it was her. Even I got a text message wondering who was messaging me and forgetting I subscribed ages ago to Miley’s number she’s using to promote her music. The responses were hilarious. Below are some of the best ones.

You can check out the new song here!