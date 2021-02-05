Miley Cyrus Posts Video Of Her Rehearsing While RUNNING On A Treadmill

Miley Cyrus' secret is out. Her powerhouse voice and new rock edge isn't simply due to just natural talent, she's working her butt off for it.

Miley took to her social media pages to post a video of her rehearsing while RUNNING on a bloody treadmill.

In between songs, Miley gets a 30-second break where she's encouraged to breathe in through her nose and out of her mouth but we're not gonna lie... we can't even manage a brisk walk on the treadmill, this is incredible.

Miley is no doubt getting ready for her SuperBowl pre show this weekend and by the looks of this, it's gonna be one hell of a show.

The singer isn't the only one to put up a video like this, Lizzo was so inspired by Miley, she put one up too!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!