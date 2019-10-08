Miley Cyrus Posts Pictures From Hospital Bed

It sure has been a wild few weeks for Miley Cyrus and things don’t seem to be calming down for her at the moment.

This morning, Miley has told her fans that she is currently in hospital.

She took to social media, posting a selfie from her hospital bed, showing an IV in her arm.

It is believed that she is being treated for tonsillitis.

The singer wrote, "Trying to heal as quick as possible to make it to Gorillapalooza w/ Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars this weekend!"

Adding, "Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of badass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!"

We wish her a speedy recovery!

