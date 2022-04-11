Miley Cyrus' Parents Billy Ray And Tish Split, Filing For Divorce

The Cyrus household is heading for Splitsville as Miley's parents Billy Ray and Tish split.

Tish has apparently filed for divorce from Billy Ray, this will be the THIRD time one of them has lodged divorce papers.

Sources say the reason given was 'irreconcilable differences' and that the pair have not lived together in over two years.

Billy Ray and Tish have five children together including Miley and sister Noah.

When it comes to their assets and wealth, apparently Tish has asked for an equal division with some sites placing Billy's worth at around $20 million dollars.

Neither Tish or Billy Ray have made an official statement as yet.

