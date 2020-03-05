Miley Cyrus Has Covered A Jet Song And It's Peak Aussie

Ahead of her trip to Australia, the one and only Miley Cyrus has covered 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' by Aussie band Jet and it is everything!

Miley has promised quite the show for her bushfire relief concert and will be bringing her pal Lil Nas X with her!

While this may be a sneak peek for Miley's Aussie show, it could also be a taste of what's to come with her next album with rumours she's going to be putting out a full ROCK album!

Miley isn't the only star holding a bushfire relief concert, Katy Perry also announced she's set to perform in Bright for the families, volunteers and victims of the Australian bush fires.

