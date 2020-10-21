Miley Cyrus Has Announced Her New Album Of Metallica Covers

Miley Cyrus is a bit of a musical chameleon but her latest move has to be her most outrageous... well apart from twerking... and the wrecking ball situation... ok it's fairly outrageous.

Miley has announced she's working on a brand new album... of Metallica covers.

In a new conversation between herself and fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, Miley said, “We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Back in 2019, Miley performed the Metallica track 'Nothing Else Matters' at Glastonbury - it's a vibe!

As for when it's due to be released, that's anyone's guess!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!