Miley Cyrus Drops Trailer For New Album

Miley Cyrus has made her fans week by dropping a trailer for a new album... and this isn't just any album!

Miley has revealed the upcoming project called 'Attention: Miley Live' and when speaking about it, Cryus said this album has been made by the fans for the fans;

'I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs “YOU” & ATTENTION! I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE!'.

Check out the trailer below!

The album drops on April 1 and you can get your hands on it here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!