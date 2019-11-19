Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Have Reportedly Split Up & We Can’t Take Any More Heartbreak

Over the weekend, hearts ripped apart over the news that The Bachelor’s Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod had broken up. We’re still yet to recover, so this news only makes the wound worse!

After what was a whirlwind relationship, reports are flying that Cody (The Robot) Simpson and Miley Cyrus have called time on their love story. Shattered.

According to Radar Online, an insider has spilled that the couple chose to take a step back as Cyrus wanted more time to herself. The pair are apparently hoping to remain friends, and considering they have a lengthy history, we think they can make it.

Cyrus dated Simpson since October of this year, following her separation with her long-time love and husband Liam Hemsworth in August. In between relationships, she shortly dated media personality Kaitlynn Carter.

