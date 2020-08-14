Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Call It Quits On Their Relationship

2020 has really done some damage to celeb relationships and it looks like Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson aren't coming out of it unscathed.

Word is that the couple have broken up after 10 months together, and apparently it was Cody who initiated the breakup a few weeks ago!

This is interesting timing, since Miley has teased on social media that she is dropping a new single from her upcoming album, Midnight Sky, today!

The couple have been open about their relationship, sharing sexy photos and dancing together on TikTok. But if there's one thing we know about 2020, it's to prepare for ANYTHING to happen!

While we're not sure of all of the details of the split, we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more goss!

