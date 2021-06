She's already an LGBTQIA+ icon but Miley Cyrus has cemented her position by covering an iconic Cher song, 'Believe'.

The performance was all part of Miley's Stand by You Pride Special, airing on Peacock in the US.

We cannot wait to see what else she does in this special!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!