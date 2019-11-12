Mildura's kerbside recycling to resume on December 2

Recycling will resume in Mildura Rural City Council from December 2.

Council’s kerbside recycling will be processed at SKM’s Coolaroo site, which contracted recycling collector Cleanaway now owns.

Councillor for Environment and Farming Sustainability Anthony Cirillo says “this is a fantastic result for our community, and the environment, and it’s a relief to be able to once again resume recycling.

“Since SKM under the previous ownership closed in July we’ve had no option but to landfill recycling, along with most other Victorian Councils, which has resulted in more than 1370 tonnes of recycling going to landfill in our region alone.

“With the resumption of recycling processing for our region next month, it’s important to ensure all households pick-up their recycling habits at home to ensure minimal contamination in our recycling stream.”

We're being urged to resume recycling habits; only cans, glass paper, cardboard and plastic bottles and containers should go in your recycling bin.

Don't bag recyclables when you put them into your recycling bin. Put them in loosely.

For more information visit www.mildura.vic.gov.au and search for ‘recycling’.