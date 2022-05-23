Mike Myers Wants To Bring Back Shrek & We 100% Back This

Mike Myers wants to bring back our favourite Scottish ogre, Shrek!

Myers joined GQ to break down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Wayne's World,' 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,' 'Shrek,' 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' and 'The Pentaverate.'

When it came to Shrek, Myers only had good things to say, and gave us hope for another film!

"I loved playing Shrek. If I had to do one Shrek a year, I'd be thrilled," he said.

"I love the idea of taking a fairytale, turning it on its head, having it be that all the traditional bad guys are good guys, and all the traditional good guys are bad guys. And I realised it's a dramatic role. I mean, halfway through I went, there's an emotional centre here. You know, the old joke, 'I wouldn't wanna be a member of a club that would have me as a member'," Myers said.

He continued, "I have always felt that way. The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me."

At this point, we'd give anything to see another Shrek film!

