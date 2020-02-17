PEKING DUK'S VOCALIST MICHAELA BARANOV ROCKS FIRE FIGHT STAGE- THE BUSH FIRE RELIEF CONCERT

On Sunday, 25 of the world's most prestigious and powerful music artists took to the stage at ANZ Stadium in Sydney to raise money for the 'rescue, relief, recovery and rehabilitation' assistance in fire affected areas of Australia. The whole 10 hour concert raised over $9 million.

Aussie dance anthem producers Peking Duk, along side their vocalist Michaela Baranov, owned the stage with a medley of their chart topping hits Take Me Over, Say My Name, Stranger and Fake Magic.

Michaela joined Keeshia and Tim on Hit 91.9 to share what it was like to hang in the green room with music legends like Queen, John Farnham, Tina Arena, Delta Goodrem and Jessica Mauboy.