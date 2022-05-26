Michael Peterson Has Spoken About 'The Staircase' Series Starring Colin Firth

The man behind real story of Binge's The Staircase, Michael Peterson, has given a rare interview about the new show starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Talking on UK breakfast show, This Morning, Peterson spoke about his wife's death and debunked theories about her finding pornographic images on his computer, to the famous blow poke theory.

Peterson also gave his two cents on the TV series saying, "I definitely do not want to watch a fictionalised account, seeing her die three times."

Watch the full interview here:

In 2001, author Michael Peterson called 911 to say that his wife Kathleen had fallen down a set of stairs early in the morning.

Foul play was suspected by the police and so they launched a huge investigation into her death.

Peterson was then charged with murder and a LOT of information came to light during his trial.

Peterson’s lawyers argued against these allegations and rumours he was having an affair, saying the death was not the result of murder.



