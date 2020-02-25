Michael On Confronting Stacey About Rumoured Hook Up With Mikey

MAFS Michael, who reveals he's now hiding under a rock, joined the Hit Network this morning and weighed in on rumours about 'wife' Stacey and Mikey.

He said that he confronted Stacey about the news yesterday, saying he'll leave it up to Australia to decide who to believe.

We also asked him why he apparently kissed other contestant Hayley when Stacey left town to stay with her family during filming.

LISTEN BELOW:

