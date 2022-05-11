Michael Bublé Announces Incredible Baby News

He's got the voice of an angel and now Michael Bublé is set to receive another little gift in the form of a baby GIRL!

Michael and his wife Luisana made the announcement they were expecting back in February and now Michael has announced on The Late Late Show With James Corden that they are having a girl.

"I haven't told anybody, you are the first two people that I would have told outside of my family, It's a girl! I feel so much better now not having to keep it in. People keep interviewing me and (asking), 'Do you have any names?' They always try to get the answer."

This wonderful news comes off the back of a trying time for the family as their son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just 3 years old. He's currently in remission and recently celebrated his 8th birthday!

We're so excited to meet their little bundle of joy!

