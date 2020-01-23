Mi Goreng Wedding Cakes Exist And They Are Glorious

Attention all brides and grooms: cancel that order for a red velvet wedding cake, because we've found something much better.

We have recently discovered the existence of Mi Goreng wedding cakes.

Yes. That little delicious packet of noodles you enjoy so much has been turned into a wedding cake. And we couldn't imagine a more delicious celebratory meal for two people who love each other and also love Mi Goreng.

Even the official Indomie Australia Instagram agrees that these are fabulous:

Unfortunately for us Aussies, the creator of this treat is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. We're not sure exactly how well these would travel.

They also make Mi Goreng donuts! Plan a holiday immediately to sample these treats.

