Meta Reveals The Emojis Aussies Use The Most Ahead Of World Emoji Day!

Ahead of World Emoji Day this Sunday, 17 July, Meta (formerly Facebook) is sharing some fun facts on how Aussies are using emojis across Facebook and Instagram!

Want to know what we're loving on the Emoji keyboard? Find out here:

So many men are posing with fish on Facebook, 🎣 is now one of the country’s most popular emojis related to activities on FB posts!

🏉

🎣

🏀

Almost as many Aussies are mad for yoga and wellness 🧘 as they are traditional ball sports, according to the most popular emojis related to activities on IG bios!

⚽

🏀

🧘

I’m mellttiinng - Aussies are obsessed with the melting face emoji, it’s one of the most popular new release emojis (version 14.0) on FB in Australia!







Live, laugh, love - Australian men are more likely to laugh in emoji form than share a love heart, while Australian women put love on top, according to the most popular emojis by gender on FB!

Male

😂

❤️

🤣

Female

❤ ️

️ 😂

🤣

Baby boomers love a birthday post on friends’ timelines 🎂, check out the most popular emojis by age group on FB in Australia:

18-24 (Gen Z)

❤ ️

️ 😂

🤣

25-44 (Millennials/Xennials)

❤ ️

️ 😂

🤣

45-65+ (Gen X & Baby boomers)

❤ ️

️ 🎂

🎉

What's your favourite emoji? Let us know on our Facebook page!

Big Brother's Tim Dormer On That Estelle Twitter Feud & His Tips For Future Contestants!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android