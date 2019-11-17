Messina Is Handing Out Free Scoops of Espresso Martini Gelato For Summer

No matter the time of year, there is always an excuse to indulge in one of Messina’s wicked gelato flavours. The renowned establishment have been leading the charge in frozen dessert for years.

Now the hot season has arrived, they’ve delivered on the perfect new flavour that’s reserved for adults – Espresso Martini!

It’s a blend of coffee gelato, Grey Goose vodka and a dash of chocolate fudge. If the cocktail won’t cool you down, than this is sure to tick the box.

To celebrate, Messina will be popping up in Federation Square on December 7 and handing out free scoops from 4pm-8pm. You can also score vodka, lime and sodas every day from then until December 11 too!

The Fox has Melbourne written all over it – App Store | Google Play

Fifi reads between the lines on Matt & Chelsie’s break-up…