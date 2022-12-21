Mental Health Responses That Are Gut Led

In the third instalment of a three-part deep-dive, The Briefing explores what ways we can treat the mind via our stomachs?

So much of what happens in the gut impacts diseases traditionally linked to the brain.

Listen now:

We’ve also examined the booming multi-billion dollar probiotics and kombucha industries and found they have little or limited effect. So what other ways can we treat the mind via our guts?



Well around a third of GP’s now identify as integrative doctors - that’s basically where west meets east in response to illness and disease.

We chat to Dr William Barnes, an Integrative GP and Functional Medicine Doctor.

You can catch the first two episodes of The Briefing's gut analysis, along with other epsiodes below.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.