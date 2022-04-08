Meningococcal Disease Detected In Two-Year-Old In Adelaide

A case of the highly infectious meningococcal disease has been detected in a two-year-old Adelaide girl.

She has been admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The strain has been identified as serotype B, one of the main types to appear in Australia.

Multiple people who had close contact with the child have been referred to health services, with four to receive clearance antibiotics.

There have already been two cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported in SA this year, both of which were serotype B.

There have been three cases detected in the state so far this year, compared to one case at the same time last year.

Last year, a total of 12 cases were reported, half of which were serogroup B, while the remaining half were serogroup W.

The rare but serious infectious disease is known to progress quickly and can have fatal results.

For more information on meningococcal disease visit www.sahealth.sagov.au

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.