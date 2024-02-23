Men are getting plastic surgery to make their nipples look like David Beckham’s

Surgeons are seeing a huge surge in men wanting to have their nipples reduced in in size.

Men have been using David Beckham as their aesthetic inspiration.

The soccer superstar’s small symmetrical almond shaped nips have men across the world forking out over 5 grand for a procedure to perfect their pecs.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Court’s have spoken out about how their feel about their own nipples.

