Memorial To Be Held For Qld Police Shooting Victims, New Videos From Shooters Detailed

The memorial service for the two police officers killed in the Wieambilla property shooting will be held today at Brisbane Exhibition Centre.

It’s likely the turn out will match that of a state funeral, with up to 8,000 people expected to attend.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The memorial service will also be streamed across Queensland locations include:

Chinchilla Country Hope Church

Dalby Event Centre

King George Square in Brisbane

Tara Memorial Hall

Townsville Stadium

The service comes as latest investigations of the shooting, which also claimed the life of an innocent neighbour, reveal chilling videos posted by the couple at the centre of the event sparked conspiracy theories about the tragedy being a “cover up” or “false-flag” event.

Since the shooting on December 12, conspiracists have attempted to create an alternative reality of the shooting – several mimicking the conspiratorial thinking of the shooters, Gareth and Stacey Train, as well as Gareth’s brother, Nathaniel who was later killed in a police shootout.

Senior online data analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Elise Thomas, told the Guardian when a violent event involves conspiracy theorists, there is usually an instant “shying away from the uncomfortable truth”.

“To realise that, actually, some of the people they’ve been communicating with are quite violent and very, very strange people – who they would probably cross the street to avoid in person – I think that is a bit of a shock to the system,” Ms Thomas said.

“These conspiracy theories help explain away that uncomfortable feeling [of] ‘What have I gotten myself into here?’”

On the night of the shooting, Gareth and Stacey posted a video on the night of the shooting, claiming they killed “demons and devils” who entered their property.

Other videos by the couple expressed strong hate towards police and included references to evangelical apocalypticism and conspiracy theories.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.