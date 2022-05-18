Melbourne Teen Makes History As Youngest Aussie To Climb Everest

A Melbourne teen (and her mum!) has made history as the youngest Australian woman to climb Mount Everest.

19-year-Old Gabby Kanizay climbed her way into the record books with a team of Sherpa and her mum, Jane on May 14.

“It was the most amazing feeling,” she told Channel 9. “Just to know that you’re literally on top of the world and there is nobody higher than you at this point.”

In 2018, the pair trekked to Everest Base Camp - where Gabby discovered her passion for climbing.

“I just came here (Everest) and fell in love with the atmosphere. I fell in love with the people who work here and you’re just surrounded by these enormous mountains,” Gabby told the ABC.

Around 5000 people have made it to the summit since climbers first ascended the mountain in 1953.

Kanizay said it was “awesome” to climb with her mother and it’s an experience they will “be able to share together for the rest of our lives”.

“To be there at the same time, to then stand on the summit together, was truly incredible,” Kanizay told the ABC.



