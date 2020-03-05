Melbourne's Wine & Cheese Fest Is Happening This Sunday

For the eighth year running, Wine and Cheese Fest is once again happening in Melbourne.

With a new location locked in for this year’s event, The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne will play host to more than 60 vendors, offering the best boutique wine, cheese and small goods from our best local offerings.

Learn about the local products and get your taste-buds buzzing with free food and drink tastings offered all around the venue. Then if you’re keen to continue building your knowledge, there are a few masterclasses running throughout the day where you can discover some of the secrets from those who know best including a class from the ‘Maestro of Mozzarella’ with a live demo of Mozzarella making.

Those who have a competitive streak in them can take part in the Grape Stomping Competition, with plenty of prizes up for grabs for those who finish on top. Definitely something worth getting involved in.

Once the sun sets, you’ll be able to make your way out to the lawn for the festival after-party. DJ’s, food trucks and a bar will provide you with the setting to finish up your day as we head into the long weekend.

Wine and Cheese Fest will be taking place on this Sunday the 8th of March from 12-7pm with the party kicking on until 11pm. More information and tickets are available here.

