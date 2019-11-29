Melbourne’s Festival Dedicated To Sausage Dogs & Daiquiris Is Back This Weekend

Now Summer is rolling in, you can expect to see a lot of Frosé and Daiquiri’s at your local bar. It’s the perfect substitute to Rosé when it is a mighty hot day.

Another big plus that the warmer months allow is more dogs running around at night! When the sun is shining, the puppers can play for longer, including little sausage dogs that waddle with their little legs. Ahh!

Let’s think: Daiquiris. Dachshunds. Daiquiris. Dachshunds. Daiquiris. Dachshunds…

DAIQUIRIS AND DACHSHUNDS!

The Ascot Lot is bringing back their popular festival dedicated to the pair and it’ll be so pure. As well as a massive sausage dog meet-up, there will be doggy market stalls and treats to keep your pooch content.

The humans will be sorted too, with $10 frozen daiquiris and Frosé throughout the day, or pay $40 for unlimited serves for two hours! There will be plenty of food trucks to choose from too, like Burrito Bae, Dessert by Yiayia and Taste of Cyprus.

If it rains, don’t stress. There is plenty of sheltered space in The Ascot Lot’s indoor dining hall and garden bar, and everywhere is dog friendly!

Where: 448-466 Mount Alexander Road, Ascot Vale

When: 12pm-10pm, Saturday November 30

Price: FREE

For more info, go here.

