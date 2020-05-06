Meghan & Harry Share Rare Video Of Archie Learning To Read For His First Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to baby Archie.

And honestly, it is quite easily the best thing we have seen on the internet in a while.

You can see adorable Archie laugh and try to eat the book while Mumma Markle attempts to keep reading.

The best part?

Watching baby Archie try to make a run for it mid-reading, cause ya know, it's his bday and he's had enough.

The adorable clip, which was filmed by Prince Harry and shows Meghan reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ just so happens to be one of the young royal’s favourite books.

It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry can be heard laughing in the background and cheering ‘”bravo” at the end of the story.

Happy Birthday, Archie!

