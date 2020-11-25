Megan Markle Opens Up About Her Miscarriage With Prince Harry

In an extraordinarily personal interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the loss of her second child after giving birth to her firstborn, Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle wrote about her experience with miscarriage in a detail opinion piece for the New York Times.

She revealed that her miscarriage took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote, describing how she felt a sharp cramp after she had picked up baby Archie from his crib, and dropped to the floor with him in her arms.

Meghan went on to describe how she and her husband, Prince Harry, were both in tears and ended up in the hospital bed just hours later.

"Sitting in (the) hospital bed, watching my husband's heartbreak as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'.

Meghan said she hoped the piece would help challenge the "unwarranted shame" surrounding the issue many face.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from a miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Despite stepping away from royal duties, It's still very rare a member of the royal family would share such intimate details like Megan has in the article. Our thoughts are with Megan, Prince Harry and the rest of the family.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

For more support, The Pink Elephants provides the latest resources, information and peer support for anyone impacted by early pregnancy loss.