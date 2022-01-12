Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! The couple have been dating for a year and a half and have been one of the most photographed couples since.

Megan Fox posted the video of MGK proposing to her Instagram with the caption,

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree



We asked for magic



We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.



Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.



And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.



…and then we drank each other’s blood



1.11.22 ✨"

Watch the proposal here:

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video of the impressive engagement ring he designed with a jewellery, with an emerald and a diamond - both of their birth stones.

“yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨"

Look at the incredible ring here:

Could we see a joint wedding with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? God, we hope so!

