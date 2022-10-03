Meet The Full Cast Of 'Married At First Sight' 2023

As the saying goes ‘another year, another MAFS’!

While we thought 2022’s iteration of the kinda fun/kinda cooked reality series was the peak, Channel Nine are ramping up for the biggest season yet!

The new ensemble of wannabe lovers has been revealed, with a list that teases a Neighbours alumnus, a former Big Brother UK contestant and a slew of social media influencers.

Meet the cast (in alphabetical order):

Adam Seed | Sydney-based TikTok Star and Model

Alyssa Barmonde | Sydney-based Food Influencer

Bronte Schofield | Perth-based Influencer

Caitlin McConville | Queensland-based Make-Up Artist and Influencer

Cam Woods | Northern Territory-based Tradie

Claire Nomarhas | Melbourne-based Childcare Worker

Dan Hunjas | Gold Coast-based Marketer

Duncan James | Sydney-based Insurance Broker

Evelyn Ellis | Sydney-based Big Brother UK Star

Harrison Boon | Sydney-based Tradie and Part-Time Stripper

Janelle Han | Perth-based TikTok Star

Jesse Burford | Perth-based Rock Vocalist and Wedding Singer

Joshua White | Sydney-based Marketer

Layton Mills | Sydney-based First Dates Star and Cannabis Entrepreneur

Lyndall Grace | Perth-based Musician and Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Advocate

Mel Shepherd | Sydney-based Hairdresser

Melinda Willis | Brisbane-based Beauty & Fashion Mogul

Ollie Skelton | Perth-based Voice Over Artist and Account Manager

Rupert Bugden | Brisbane-based Wireman (and future MAFS Intruder)

Sandy Jawanda | Melbourne-based Dentist

Shannon Adams | Melbourne-based Neighbours Star

Tahnee Cook | Bondi-based Podcaster

While a broadcast date has yet to be confirmed, we can't wait to see MAFS back on our screens in early 2023!

