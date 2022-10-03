Meet The Full Cast Of 'Married At First Sight' 2023
MAFS is back, baby!
As the saying goes ‘another year, another MAFS’!
While we thought 2022’s iteration of the kinda fun/kinda cooked reality series was the peak, Channel Nine are ramping up for the biggest season yet!
The new ensemble of wannabe lovers has been revealed, with a list that teases a Neighbours alumnus, a former Big Brother UK contestant and a slew of social media influencers.
Meet the cast (in alphabetical order):
Adam Seed | Sydney-based TikTok Star and Model
Alyssa Barmonde | Sydney-based Food Influencer
Bronte Schofield | Perth-based Influencer
Caitlin McConville | Queensland-based Make-Up Artist and Influencer
Cam Woods | Northern Territory-based Tradie
Claire Nomarhas | Melbourne-based Childcare Worker
Dan Hunjas | Gold Coast-based Marketer
Duncan James | Sydney-based Insurance Broker
Evelyn Ellis | Sydney-based Big Brother UK Star
Harrison Boon | Sydney-based Tradie and Part-Time Stripper
Janelle Han | Perth-based TikTok Star
Jesse Burford | Perth-based Rock Vocalist and Wedding Singer
Joshua White | Sydney-based Marketer
Layton Mills | Sydney-based First Dates Star and Cannabis Entrepreneur
Lyndall Grace | Perth-based Musician and Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Advocate
Mel Shepherd | Sydney-based Hairdresser
Melinda Willis | Brisbane-based Beauty & Fashion Mogul
Ollie Skelton | Perth-based Voice Over Artist and Account Manager
Rupert Bugden | Brisbane-based Wireman (and future MAFS Intruder)
Sandy Jawanda | Melbourne-based Dentist
Shannon Adams | Melbourne-based Neighbours Star
Tahnee Cook | Bondi-based Podcaster
While a broadcast date has yet to be confirmed, we can't wait to see MAFS back on our screens in early 2023!
