Meet The Face Behind #TsvEats And Hear How She's Championing Local Businesses

Introducing...Holly Newman!

Article heading image for Meet The Face Behind #TsvEats And Hear How She's Championing Local Businesses

Holly's her name, and supporting local foodie businesses is her game! 

 

Holly Newman prides herself on being a foodie and using her presence online to highlight great local business that fit under the #tsveats umbrella. 

Chatting with Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington, Holly explains her motivations for creating #tsveats, spills some of her favourite spots, and let's us know what projects she's working on for 2022. 

Carley Whittington

18 February 2022

Article by:

Carley Whittington

