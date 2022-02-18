Meet The Face Behind #TsvEats And Hear How She's Championing Local Businesses

Holly's her name, and supporting local foodie businesses is her game!



Holly Newman prides herself on being a foodie and using her presence online to highlight great local business that fit under the #tsveats umbrella.

Chatting with Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington, Holly explains her motivations for creating #tsveats, spills some of her favourite spots, and let's us know what projects she's working on for 2022.