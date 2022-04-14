Meet The Contestants For MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites!

The MasterChef Kitchen is open for business!

The oven is pre-heating, the vegetables are being prepped, the meat is marinating and the ice cream is churning. MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites will be returning to our screens on Monday, April 18 and for its mammoth 14 season!

There will be 12 returning contestants up against 12 everyday home cooks in MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites.

Check out the trailer here:

Welcoming back MasterChef’s favourite mum and inaugural winner Julie Goodwin, the Favourites boast an array of superstar cooks including fellow winners Billie McKay (Season 7) and Sashi Cheliah (Season 10).

They’ll be joined by Alvin Quah (Season 2), Michael Weldon (Season 3) Mindy Woods (Season 4), Christina Batista (Season 5), Sarah Todd (Season 6), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10); and fresh from last season, Minoli De Silva and Tommy Pham.

But make no mistake, they’re up against a formidable team of Fans who bring an eclectic array of knowledge across cuisines, techniques and trends. Although their chosen professions include dentistry, teaching, finance, firefighting and TikTok, our fans are here to prove they have what it takes to claim victory.

Brisbane TikTok influencer, Montana Hughes (@monmackfood), may have amassed over 8 million views on one TikTok video, but how will she fare when she comes up against one of her biggest cooking inspirations, MasterChef Australia Season 7 winner Billie McKay?

As a professional firefighter, Northern Territorian Daniel Lamble knows what it takes to stay calm under pressure, but will the lunches he prepares for his fellow fireys and skills learnt on YouTube measure up to the prowess of the returning Favourites?

Melburnian barista and coffee roaster, Harry Tomlinson credits her creativity in the kitchen to necessity, having to cook delicious yet affordable meals for her housemates. Will Harry’s out of the box thinking challenge the years of experience that the Favourites bring to the table?

The winner, be they Fan or Favourite, stands to walk away with not only a life-changing experience and the title of Australia’s MasterChef 2022, but $250,000 in prize money!

Don't miss MasterChef: Fans & Favourites this Monday, April 18 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

