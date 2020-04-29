Meet The Aussie Doctor Who’s One Of The First People To Trial A Coronavirus Vaccine.

Edward O’Neill, a Sydney doctor living in London, is one of the first people to be injected with a potential Coronvavirus vaccine.

He spoke to The Briefing about the experience today about why he decided to take part in the trial and exactly what it was like!

Speaking to hosts Tom Tilley and Annika Smethurst he explained he was interested in taking part in the Oxford university trial as it felt like a simple way to help out.

“I volunteered because firstly it seemed like a great idea to help out as much as possible, but also it seemed like a low-risk way to potentially get a vaccine"

He also said he was interested in being a patient in a clinical trial – and explained exactly what it was like to take part in a clinical trial.

