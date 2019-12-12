Meet Jack Riewoldt And Experience The World Of Greyhound Racing At The Warragul Cup

The 2020 Warragul Toyota Cup is right around the corner, so get ready for a night of live music, great food, and epic greyhound racing entertainment.

Meet footy legend and 2017 & 2019 premiership player Jack Riewoldt, and enter into the $50,000 tipping competition!

Come along with free entry on Saturday 11th January at the Warragul Greyhound Racing Club. 

The What: 2020 Warragul Toyota Cup
The When: Friday 3rd January 2020. Starting at 6pm
The Where: Warragul Greyhound Club, Logan Park, 19 Howitt St, Warragul
The Who: Meet 2017 & 2019 AFL Premiership player Jack Riewoldt
Tickets: Free Admission!

