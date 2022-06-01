Medical Experts Call For Dual Covid And Flu Clinics

More medical experts are calling for combined flu and Covid clinics to be established to ease the pressure on emergency departments.

According to health experts, early detection of the flu and Covid will help medical professionals provide better care to patients and will take the pressure of the already strained healthcare system.

According to infectious diseases expert Paul Griffin, having a dual clinic for flu and Covid patients will help healthcare professionals to provide treatment more efficiently.

“We have specific therapies for COVID and the flu that are very different but very effective if given early,” he told Sofie Formica.

Dr Griffin said healthcare experts are seeing Influenza A spread twice as quickly as initially predicted.

“We’ve seen the number of cases really take off in the last three-or-so weeks and that’s a lot sooner than we’d normally see,” he said.

“As of last week, we’d seen more than double the amount of cases we’d normally have by this time of year.”

Healthcare professionals are urging those who haven’t already, to book in to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

