Medibank Issues Apology As Hackers Release Mental Health Data

Medibank has released a cybercrime update following another file allegedly uploaded to the dark web.

The latest stolen files reportedly released by the hackers on Monday morning contain sensitive information related to the mental health of Medibank's policyholders.

Given the nature of the stolen data Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said Medibank are urging customers to reach out for support.

“We will continue to support all people who have been impacted by this crime through our Cyber Response Support Program.

"This includes mental health and wellbeing support, identity protection and financial hardship measures,” he said.

“If customers are concerned, they should reach out for support from our cybercrime hotline, our mental health support line, Beyond Blue, Lifeline or their GP.

In the statement, Mr Koczkar said, “I unreservedly apologise to our customers."

“Our focus remains resolutely on doing everything we can to make sure our customers are supported during this difficult time.

“These are real people behind this data and the misuse of their data is deplorable and may discourage them from seeking medical care," he said.

“We remain committed to fully and transparently communicating with customers and we will continue to contact customers whose data has been released on the dark web." - Medibank chief executive David Koczkar

The cybercriminals flagged on Monday that they would not release any further information to the dark web, until Friday.

“There is some more records for everybody to know,” they wrote in a blog update.

“We’ll announce, that next portion of data we’ll publish at Friday, bypassing this week completely in a hope something meaningful happened on Wednesday.” - Alleged Medibank hackers

Medibank has established a dedicated Cyber Response Support Program for customers on 1800 644 325.

