Meanwhile, A Bloody Big Shark Was Filmed Off Scarborough Beach Last Night

Not that we're trying to dissuade people from enjoying our epic beaches here in #Perth, but we came across this Instagram post last night and, well, see for yourself.

WATCH:

As the capturer of this epic footage, @skyeyesimages, suggests:

Filmed half an hour ago (7.40pm) in front of the Rendezvous in #Scarborough!

It's a bloody big shark that's pretty bloody close to the shoreline, you can't deny that.

It's also pretty bloody close to these swimmers.



Thankfully, the shark wasn't interested and thankfully, this is just an example of how stealthy they can be.

You can always track what alerts are current via the Shark Smart app. Click here.

For more of @skyeyesimages's excellent drone work, click here.