Mean Girls' Kevin G Breaks The Internet With Shirtless Pics

He's taken the 'M' out of Mathlete

Article heading image for Mean Girls' Kevin G Breaks The Internet With Shirtless Pics

Pics: Broadway Video / @rajivsurendra

This might surprise you, but Mean Girls’ Kevin G has gone from an absolute Rap God to a certified THIRST TRAP… What a twist!

We were joined by Rajiv Surendra, who talked dating, acting and shared some behind-the-scenes goss from our favourite noughties’ comedy before performing an explicit rendition of his Winter Talent Show rap.

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

8 May 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

