McDonald's Offers Popular New Service Through MyMacca's App

McDonalds will now be giving Australian access to a service that has been available overseas since 2017.

The fast food franchise have launched their McDelivery service in Australia after years of it being available overseas.

The new service will enable customers to have their meals delivered to their homes when they order through the MyMacca’s app.

While the service will make ordering your Macca’s favourites more convenient, there will be a fee associated with delivery.

Customers will be required to order more than $12 worth of food with a delivery fee of $3.99 along with a five percent customer service charge.

For customers who spend under $12 on their order, an extra order fee of $2 will be charged.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s Australia told News.com.au the new service was added to offer their loyal customers more rewards.

“McDelivery allows customers to place delivery orders using the MyMacca’s app, while also earning and redeeming MyMacca’s Rewards points,” they said.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to providing greater value, convenience and rewards for our customers.

“Customers can check their MyMacca’s app to see if McDelivery is available at a restaurant near them.”

So far, the service will only be available in a small number of stores across NSW but will soon be rolled out across Australia over the next few weeks.

