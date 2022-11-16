Mayor Adrian Schrinner Volunteers Brisbane To Host 2026 UN Climate Conference

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has put his hand up on behalf of Brisbane to host the 2026 United Nations climate conference.

Councillor Schrinner is currently in Egypt to attend the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference.

According to Cr Schrinner, Federal Environment Minister Matt Bowen has requested that Australia and the Pacific Islands hold a joint climate conference in 2026 with Cr Schridder volunteering Brisbane.

“We know the Pacific islands are some of the places that are experiencing and will experience the devastating impacts of climate change so it's appropriate to do it together."

Cr Schrinner said that Brisbane would be the perfect location due to its proximity and accessibility to the Pacific Islands.

"We are the closest Australian state to the Pacific islands, we have easy access in and out of Brisbane to those islands, and it'll be about the mid-point between now and the 2032 Olympic Games," he said.

"There are a whole heap of reasons why Brisbane would be the perfect location to have those 30,000 delegates come to the city."

