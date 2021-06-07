Maxi Shield Reveals The Subtitles On Drag Race Majorly Misinterpreted What She Said

Yes, we admit, there have been some borderline hilarious/wrong moments on the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under but now Maxi Shield has had to clarify that she DIDN'T drop the c-bomb on the show.

Maxi revealed how the confusing moment came about...

Check out Maxi RU-capping her episode of the show with Justin Hill below!

