Maverick Minor Party MP’s Go Head-To-Head In Live Pub Test

Australia's colourful minor party leaders faced off overnight with the likes of Bob Katter, Clive Palmer, Campbell Newman and Pauline Hanson discussing the big topics.

During Sky News Australia’s Paul Murray's Live Pub Test on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night, United Australia Party Chairman Clive Palmer called for higher tariffs on Australian iron ore, warning that China is “hellsent on getting our resources”.

“Well, I’ve dealt with the Chinese alike and I can tell you they’re a ruthless bunch and they’re hellsent on getting our resources,” he said.

“But our politicians are just as weak.”

While, Queensland MP Bob Katter said the government needs to defend Australia from the growing threat of China by building a “missile fortress wall”.

“There needs to be a missile fortress wall, you try and get through that,” Mr Katter told the Pub Test.

“In four and a half years they (the government) haven’t got one missile.”

The maverick MP also said every Australian high school boy should have access to a rifle, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t apologise for anyone, every kid in this country, every boy in this country in secondary school should have access to a rifle and know how to use it and the reason for that is the Ukraine,” Mr Katter said.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats senate candidate Campbell Newman with his pragmatist 'can do' attitude, said the time for Australia to “really bolster its defence forces” was now, with the Chinese communist party regime “on the march”.

“I do think it’s important that we make our views known and we stand up for our Australian values, our democratic values,” Mr Newman said.

Leaving, the drawcard of the night, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson yelling, that “If the Greens have this country they will destroy us – we’ll end up as a third world nation!”

Launching onto her own political docket, Ms Hanson declared that “Another big thing that’s high on my agenda is this Covid vaccine mandate!”

With no encouragement needed, the Pauline turned the cheers that erupted from the crowd it into a victorious moment

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer, but I’m very pro-choice. And I will not have a politician tell me what goes into my body!”

More of a spectacle than a debate, the Pub Test with four of Queensland’s most controversial politicians followed on from the latest Newspoll which showed 29 per cent of voters would back independent or minor parties instead of the Coalition or Labor.

