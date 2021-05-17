MasterChef Star Brendan Pang Shares His LGBTQIA+ Story

Brendan Pang became a household name as a contestant on MasterChef Australia and now the Perth-based LGBTQIA+ advocate is sharing his story and a new initiative with Snapchat on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Check out Brendan's new partnership with Snapchat here!

Find out more about Marid Gras Pride Weekender here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!