MasterChef's Tim Bone Reveals His Secret Trick To Creating The Ultimate Cheese Toastie

Bored at home? Looking for something simple yet incredibly delicious to snack on in iso?

Well, look no further!

Perth's Hit 92.9 are doing daily Iso Classes just for you guys at home and this week we had MasterChef Australia's, Tim Bone on who showed us how to perfect the ultimate cheese toastie at home!

He calls it, 'The Hangover Toastie'.

And while he was live-streaming he even answered a few questions, including who really is his favourite MasterChef judge and who his cooking idol is!

Don't fret if you missed out on this class you can always catch up here and watch the next live Iso Class here any day of the week at 12 pm Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

Yes, for those non-Perth locals that's 2pm AEST.

If the ultimate toastie class doesn't tickle your fancy, we have a whole lineup of other Iso Classes you can choose from, check out next week's line up below:

Tuesday: The Yoga Garage Perth

Wednesday: Tahlia Jayde Makeup Tutorial

Thursday: Pete Curulli Gaming Class

Friday: Expert Wine & Food Pairing Class

CLICK HERE to find out more.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.