MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo Has Opened Up About Telling His Daughters About His Drug Addiction

We all know the saying, you never know what's happening behind closed doors, but this very personal, tell-all interview really has opened our eyes!

MasterChef Australia judge and legendary chef Jock Zonfrillo joined the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed & Erin and opened up about his emotional struggle with heroin addiction, in particular, the "worst moment of my life" when he had to explain his drug addiction to his young daughters.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

