Masterchef’s Hayden Quinn Reveals His Biggest Mistake Was Cooking Gordon Ramsay A Giant Steak

Move over MAFS, it is time for Masterchef to light up our screens!

Culinary legend (and cutie) Hayden Quinn spoke to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi where he revealed that his biggest mistake on this year's show was when he decided to cook Gordon Ramsay a GIANT steak.

In the first episode...

Tune in below to find out more about what exactly went down!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.